Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $16.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.96 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $100.60 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $107.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,027 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $58,904,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after buying an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 305,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $10,596,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

