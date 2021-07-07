Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Raised by Truist Securiti

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XEC. Truist raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

XEC opened at $70.78 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after buying an additional 262,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,089,000 after buying an additional 97,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,985,000 after buying an additional 268,743 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,425,000 after buying an additional 200,598 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

