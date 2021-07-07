QASH Trading 30.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. QASH has a market cap of $28.25 million and $181,812.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0807 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QASH has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00060033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.35 or 0.00932394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045518 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

