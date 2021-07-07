Quaker Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,775 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,488,000 after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

VAW stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,515. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.00. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

