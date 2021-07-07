Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,908,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

