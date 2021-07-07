Quaker Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.78. 21,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,646. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.48.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

