Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 12,217 GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. Equities analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

