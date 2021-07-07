Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE:NEP opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $52.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.39) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

