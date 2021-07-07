Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $53,000 Investment in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,301,000 after purchasing an additional 619,727 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $900.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.78. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

