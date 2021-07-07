Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

