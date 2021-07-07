Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 13,474 Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 86,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 466,146 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

ERF opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 3.21. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.58.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. Analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

