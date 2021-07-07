Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $78,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after buying an additional 170,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

CB stock opened at $161.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.52.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

