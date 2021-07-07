Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Decreases Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 190,500 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,684 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,700,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 68,368 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAX remained flat at $$4.40 on Wednesday. 1,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,229. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

