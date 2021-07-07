Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 35,731 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,731 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,999,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,687,000 after purchasing an additional 121,543 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,769,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 958,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 96,428 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5,617.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 30,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,654,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after buying an additional 25,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EMD traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. 1,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,440. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

