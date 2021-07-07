Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 45,610 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 62.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,610 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 75,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.47. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,341. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

