RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. RADA Electronic Industries posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

RADA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,459 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at about $8,847,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,472.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 705,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $11.96 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.40 million, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

