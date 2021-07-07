Realio Network (RIO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $305,946.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00004109 BTC on major exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $9.14 million and $305,946.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00049560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00134063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00166799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,037.13 or 1.00500281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.90 or 0.00971126 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

