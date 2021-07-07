Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8,000.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,993. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.33. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.4663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.