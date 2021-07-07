Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

REPH stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 523,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

