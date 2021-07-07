Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.92. 422,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Relx has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Relx by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Relx by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Relx by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.