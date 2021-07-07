Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $207.95. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $207.95, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.11.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

