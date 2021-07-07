Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 81,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after buying an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $165.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 1.14. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $71.79 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.52.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,655,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,254 shares of company stock valued at $54,355,279. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

