Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The business had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

