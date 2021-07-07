Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.02% of Harrow Health worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HROW. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 505,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 229,239 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth $1,072,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth $824,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,065,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after buying an additional 106,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 63,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

HROW opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.03. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%. Analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

