Render Token (RNDR) Reaches Market Cap of $89.99 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $89.99 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001647 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.13 or 0.00917197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,559,471 coins and its circulating supply is 156,558,506 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

