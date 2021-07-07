Request Price Up 7.7% This Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market cap of $56.19 million and approximately $927,868.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

