Request Reaches One Day Volume of $1.04 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $53.32 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00057519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00913286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045085 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

