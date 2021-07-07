Resonance Health Limited (ASX:RHT) Insider Acquires A$21,200.00 in Stock

Resonance Health Limited (ASX:RHT) insider Travis Baroni bought 132,500 shares of Resonance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,200.00 ($15,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.83.

Resonance Health Company Profile

Resonance Health Limited, a healthcare company, develops and delivers non-invasive medical imaging software and services worldwide. Its flagship products include FerriScan, a non-invasive liver diagnostic technology used for the measurement of liver iron concentration; and FerriSmart, an automated software medical device to manage patients with iron overload disorders, such as thalassemia, sickle cell disease, hereditary haemochromatosis, anaemias, and cancers.

