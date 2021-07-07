Resonance Health Limited (ASX:RHT) Insider Acquires A$21,200.00 in Stock

Resonance Health Limited (ASX:RHT) insider Travis Baroni bought 132,500 shares of Resonance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,200.00 ($15,142.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.83.
Resonance Health Company Profile
Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Resonance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.