Retail Properties of America, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Retail Properties of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPAI. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.52 on Monday. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -576.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

