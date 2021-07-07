Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RXEEY. UBS Group cut shares of Rexel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Rexel to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rexel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of RXEEY opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Rexel has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.5465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th.

Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

