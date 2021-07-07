Rigel Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,719.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.83 or 0.00053518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $74,852.72 and $2,719.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00129779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00167750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,389.77 or 1.00242968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.17 or 0.00967224 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.