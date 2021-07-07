Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTMVY. UBS Group lowered shares of Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of RTMVY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,263. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.73%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

