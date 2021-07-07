Ripio Credit Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $372,847.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $20.96 million and $372,847.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00036475 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000159 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

