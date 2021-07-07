RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Trading 3.5% Higher

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.76. 83,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 281,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on RIV Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

