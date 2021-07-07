RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $70,776.00. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $103,752.00.
