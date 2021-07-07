RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $70,776.00. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $103,752.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

