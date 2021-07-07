Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.11.

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. Truist Securities raised their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.04. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.