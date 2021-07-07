Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 85,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony J. Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $15,142,500.00.

Shares of ROKU opened at $435.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.18 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.54. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.40 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth $544,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 10.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth $400,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Roku by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 216.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

