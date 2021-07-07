Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.78.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $474.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $451.15. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $475.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

