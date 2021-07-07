Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 127,524 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $153,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $126.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,402 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,572. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

