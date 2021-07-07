Royal Bank of Canada Raises American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$5.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HOT.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

Shares of TSE:HOT.UN traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.58. 65,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.41. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$359.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.40.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

