Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Griffon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Griffon by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Griffon by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Griffon stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. Analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

