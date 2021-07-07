Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136,610 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neenah were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NP. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Neenah by 86,022.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after buying an additional 424,093 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at $15,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at $11,875,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,013,000 after purchasing an additional 122,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110,469 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NP opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.20 million, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.04. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

