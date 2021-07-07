Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 445.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Investors Title by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Investors Title by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Investors Title by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $173.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $109.69 and a 1 year high of $194.26.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

