Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $138,000 Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zynex were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after buying an additional 188,832 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after buying an additional 1,646,468 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 1,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after buying an additional 1,072,141 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $550.23 million, a P/E ratio of 98.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

