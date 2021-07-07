Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $161,000 Investment in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,527 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ACNB by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ACNB by 66.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ACNB by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of ACNB by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ACNB alerts:

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. ACNB Co. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.31.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 25.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

In other ACNB news, Chairman Alan J. Stock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $281,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,481.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 10,132 shares of company stock valued at $285,032 over the last ninety days. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB).

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.