Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $240,563,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,575,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,490,000. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,360,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -86.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $598,609.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,483 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

