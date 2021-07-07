Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $210,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $100,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RHP. Truist increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

NYSE:RHP opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

