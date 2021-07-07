Ryo Currency Hits Market Cap of $832,838.01 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $832,838.01 and $721.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,644.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,312.73 or 0.06873952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.88 or 0.01506548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00406511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00155106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.00635300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00416324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.30 or 0.00348629 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 30,981,742 coins and its circulating supply is 30,864,430 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

