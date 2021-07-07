SafeInsure Price Down 36.3% Over Last Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $184,494.03 and $128.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005791 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,085,387 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

