SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Market Cap Hits $1.79 Billion

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $20.21 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00133107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00166639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,085.69 or 1.00297962 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.70 or 0.00984877 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

